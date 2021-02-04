Football: Maddison pulls strings as Leicester ease to win at Fulham

LONDON (REUTERS) - Leicester City midfielder James Maddison created both goals in a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Fulham on Wednesday (Feb 3) as Brendan Rodgers' side moved provisionally up to third in the Premier League.

Fulham, 18th, are now winless in the league in 11 games since a 2-1 victory at Leicester in November and they sit seven points from the safety zone. Leicester are two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

"I thought we were excellent, two outstanding goals. We showed real moments of quality," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

"In the second half we controlled the game without the ball and managed the game really well.

"I think the team is maturing - it's hard physically for players this season. We had one shot against us all night which shows the concentration."

Leicester took the lead in the 17th minute when Maddison's pin-point cross found Kelechi Iheanacho making a run into the box and the Nigerian forward scored his first league goal of the season with a well-directed header.

Maddison grabbed a second assist just before halftime when he was released down the middle before spotting James Justin's lung-busting run into the box and the full back took one touch to round goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and score.

Maddison has hit a purple patch and his two assists mean he has now contributed to nine goals in his last eight appearances in all competitions.

Fulham manager Scott Parker made halftime changes with Mario Lemina and Ivan Cavaleiro coming on but the London side rarely tested Kasper Schmeichel in Leicester's goal.

"We huffed and puffed in both boxes. We fell a little bit short tonight," Parker said.

"A good performance in some aspects but we understand what we need to do. We have one clear objective, to win games.

"(Maddison is a) top player that makes good decisions and has the quality to make the difference. First goal, cross is on the money. The calmness and composure to assist the second, it's where he is."