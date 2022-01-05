Football: Lukaku sorry for Chelsea 'unhappy' comments

LONDON (AFP) - Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku said on Tuesday (Jan 4) he was "sorry" after saying he was "not happy" at the club under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgium forward's interview with Sky Sport Italia, filmed early last month, was published on Thursday.

Tuchel then dropped the 28-year-old, who has suffered from injury and Covid-19 this season, for Sunday's draw with Liverpool.

"To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I've caused," Lukaku told Chelsea's website.

"Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win games.

"And also to the manager, my team-mates and the board, I apologise, because I think it was not the right moment, also.

"And I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and make sure that I start performing for the team in the best manner," he added.

Chelsea paid £98 million (S$180 million) for the ex-Manchester United attacker, who spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

Lukaku told the Italian broadcaster he wanted to return to Inter Milan.

"I think I should have been much clearer in my message to be honest," said Lukaku.

"The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the (Chelsea) fans, the football club, the owner, my team-mates, the technical staff.

"Because they made a lot of efforts for me to come back here and I wanted to come back here.

"So, for me, I came here when I was 18 it didn't go so well. Now I'm back at 28 in the prime years of my career - I can't really mess this up," he added.