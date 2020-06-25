Football: Luka Romero, 15, becomes youngest ever La Liga player

MADRID (AFP) - Real Mallorca's Luka Romero made history on Wednesday (June 24) by becoming the youngest player ever to play in La Liga, aged 15 years and 219 days.

Romero beat the record held for 81 years by Francisco Bao Rodriguez, known as Samson, who played on Dec 31, 1939 aged 15 and 255 days for Celta Vigo against Sevilla.

After training with Mallorca's senior team for the first time on June 1, Romero, who plays as an attacking midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the game at Real Madrid.

Romero was born in Mexico but his family is Argentinian and he has already represented Argentina at under-15 level.

He is left-footed and has been likened to Spanish midfielder David Silva by Mallorca's assistant coach Dani Pendin.

Mallorca are fighting relegation in La Liga.

They sit 18th, three points away from safety with seven games left to play.