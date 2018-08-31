Football: Luka Modric named Uefa player of year

MONACO (AFP) - Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia on Thursday (Aug 30) received the accolade of Uefa Player of the Year in Monaco after his Champions League exploits.

"My father always pushed me to fight for my dreams, I owe him a lot for everything," said Modric, whose silky midfield skills helped Real to a third straight European crown and then propelled Croatia to the World Cup final.

"It's incredible moment for me, I feel really excited and proud of this great award," said the 32-year-old, who started out at Dinamo Zagreb and then had four years with Tottenham before Real prised him away six years ago.

(This story is developing)