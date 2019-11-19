Football: Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of former assistant Robert Moreno

MADRID (REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach after resigning from the role in June owing to his late daughter's illness, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday (Nov 19).

He said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return.

Enrique's nine-year-old daughter Xana died in August after a five-month battle with bone cancer.

The 49-year-old said when he stepped down that he had been unable to fulfil "duties as normal since March".

"Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work," said Rubiales in a press conference at the national team's training base in Las Rozas.