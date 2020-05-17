Football: Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan tests positive for coronavirus

Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfan shoots at the goal during a match.
Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfan shoots at the goal during a match.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
4 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday (May 16).

Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.

"Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in on Twitter.

"We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!"

Lokomotiv are second in Russia's top flight, which will resume on June 21 after it was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content