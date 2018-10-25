Football: Lloris sent off as Tottenham held to draw at PSV in Champions League

EINDHOVEN (REUTERS) - Captain Luuk De Jong struck a late equaliser for PSV Eindhoven as they drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Oct 24), a result that did little for either side's Champions League ambitions.

Hirving Lozano's deflected effort gave PSV the lead after 30 minutes of the Group B clash but Lucas Moura equalised before halftime, and when Harry Kane headed Tottenham in front after 54 minutes the visitors looked in complete control.

A moment of madness saw Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris sent off in the 79th minute, though, and a rejuvenated PSV grabbed a point with De Jong's close-range flick.

The result left PSV and Tottenham on one point from three games with Barcelona and Inter Milan already both on six before their meeting later on Wednesday in the Nou Camp.

With both sides having lost to Barcelona and Inter Milan in their first two matches their was precious little margin for error for either in a rocking Philips Stadion.

Tottenham, with playmaker Christian Eriksen restored to the starting lineup after recovering from an abdominal injury, settled quickly and Kane had a flurry of early chances, sending one header against the woodwork and firing another effort over.

PSV went ahead though, with a goal Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld will not enjoy watching again.

His careless pass gifted possession to Mexican Lozano and although Alderweireld did superbly to make a recovery tackle, Lozano's shot deflected up and over Lloris.

Tottenham responded with Davinson Sanchez having a goal ruled out but the north London side went in at the break deservedly level thanks to Moura's deflected finish after good approach play by Eriksen and right back Kieran Trippier.

Gaston Pereiro hit the woodwork for PSV just before halftime but after the interval Tottenham looked the more likely to kickstart their campaign.

Eriksen was again the spark as Tottenham went ahead, this time linking with Son Heung-min down the left before curling a cross invitingly for Kane to head home from close range.

Erik Lamela skimmed the crossbar with a shot as Tottenham continued to assert themselves, but with victory looking in the bag they allowed PSV off the hook.

Lloris came charging out of his goal and took out Lozano - the French World Cup winning captain giving referee Slavko Vincic little choice but to brandish the red card.

Worse was to follow for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they conceded a soft late goal, failing to clear the ball before De Jong flicked the ball past substitute keeper Michel Vorm.