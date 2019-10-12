Football: Liverpool's Elliott given 14-day ban for mocking Tottenham's Kane

LONDON (REUTERS) - Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been suspended from all domestic club football for 14 days after using offensive language to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in a video posted on social media.

The English Football Association (FA) said on Friday (Oct 11) that Elliott, 16, admitted to a breach of its rules after impersonating England captain Kane on a Snapchat video during last season's Champions League final when Liverpool beat Spurs in Madrid.

Elliott, who made his Liverpool debut in a 2-0 League Cup win at MK Dons last month, issued an apology when the video came to light earlier this season.

The FA said in a statement that the video constituted an "aggravated breach" of its rules as it included reference to disability.

Elliott was also fined 350 pounds (US$443) and asked to complete a "face-to-face education course".