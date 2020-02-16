Football: Liverpool's 25-point gap at the top is insane says Klopp

NORWICH, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp described his side's 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League as insane after a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday (Feb 15) continued their romp to the title.

Fifteen more points will wrap-up the trophy and the only question is when, not if, Liverpool will be crowned as English champions for the first time in 30 years.

"It's so insane I don't understand it," Klopp said.

"I'm not smart enough, it's difficult. Never had that before and I've no clue how it happened really. It's just we are focused on what we are doing and it feels really good.

"It's outstanding. It's so difficult. You go in after the game and analyse the game and then say, 'Oh yeah, yeah, we won the game congratulations'. It's outstanding. You count the points and it's three more. It's unbelievable."

Klopp's side were not at their clinical best against a battling Norwich side who held out for almost 80 minutes before substitute Sadio Mane drilled home a late winner.

"Fabinho coming on was very important for the organisation. Sadio was fresh and he helped us to win the game, which was outstanding. I have to watch the goal back but I'm pretty sure it was a fantastic finish," added Klopp.

"I could tell in all the players faces that they weren't nervous, they were enjoying it, and if one team was going to score it was going to be us."