Football: Liverpool to face Chelsea in League Cup

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the League Cup third round, while holders Manchester City start their bid to retain the trophy at minnows Oxford.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea both enter the competition at the third round stage due to their participation in European action this season.

Their clash at Anfield will be a repeat of the 2005 League Cup won 3-2 by Chelsea City beat Arsenal to win the League Cup at Wembley last season, securing the first trophy of Pep Guardiola's reign at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions head to third tier Oxford to start their defence of the trophy after receiving a second round bye.

Manchester United, the 2016-17 League Cup winners, will face Championship side Derby at Old Trafford.

That could mean a reunion for Derby boss Frank Lampard and United manager Jose Mourinho, who won the 2005 trophy together with Chelsea.

But that will depend on Mourinho surviving the next few weeks after intense speculation that his job is in danger following United's poor start to the season.

Tottenham will face Watford amid reports the north London club have asked for the "home" tie to be staged at Milton Keynes Dons' stadium while building work continues on their delayed new stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are playing their league matches at Wembley while the rebuilt White Hart Lane is completed.

Everton play Southampton and Wolves host Leicester in all Premier League ties.

Macclesfield, the lowest ranked team left in the competition at 23rd in League Two, travel to struggling West Ham.

English League Cup third round draw made on Thursday:

West Brom versus Crystal Palace

Arsenal versus Brentford

Burton versus Burnley

Wycombe versus Norwich

Oxford versus Manchester City

West Ham versus Macclesfield

Millwall versus Fulham

Liverpool versus Chelsea

Bournemouth versus Blackburn

Preston versus Middlesbrough

Wolves versus Leicester

Tottenham versus Watford

Blackpool versus QPR

Everton versus Southampton

Manchester United versus Derby

Nottingham Forest versus Stoke.

Ties to be played in the week commencing Sept 24.