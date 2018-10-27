Football: Liverpool skipper Henderson to miss Cardiff clash

LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - Liverpool have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's (Oct 27) Premier League home game against Cardiff City, with skipper Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Naby Keita still sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Both players missed Liverpool's 4-0 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade, a game in which manager Juergen Klopp handed new signing Fabinho a rare start.

The Brazil international turned in an impressive performance and Klopp is expecting his new signing to keep improving.

"(Keita and Henderson) will not work out for tomorrow, for sure not," the German told a news conference on Friday.

"Both are in a good way but will not be ready for then. I think that's it pretty much. The rest... should be available."

Fabinho has barely featured for Liverpool this campaign, with Klopp willing to give the Brazilian plenty of time to adjust to his new team mates and get used to Liverpool's style of play.

"I heard people were excited by his performance," his manager added. "He still can improve. Wednesday was the right moment (for him to start) and now we can carry on."

Cardiff pulled themselves out of the relegation zone with their first victory of the season over Fulham last weekend, and Klopp says Neil Warnock's team are good enough to make life difficult for his side.

Warnock said earlier on Friday it would be "virtually impossible" for Cardiff to come away from Anfield with a victory, but Klopp is not being lulled into a false sense of security.

"This game is a challenge," said the German, whose team are unbeaten in nine league games and second on goal difference behind Manchester City.

"Football is football, and it means there are a lot of moments where they can make the difference."