Football: Liverpool punish sloppy Tottenham for fifth straight win

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool extended their perfect start to the season as goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino ensured the Premier League leaders punished woeful Tottenham with a 2-1 win on Saturday (Sept 15).

Jurgen Klopp's side avenged last season's 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham with a large helping hand from their error-prone hosts.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring late in the first half at Wembley after a mistake from the Spurs reserve stopper Michel Vorm.

Firmino effectively wrapped up Liverpool's fifth successive win soon after the interval when the Brazil forward tapped in after more sloppy defending and another Vorm misjudgement.

Erik Lamela got one back for Tottenham in stoppage-time, but it was too late to rescue an undeserved draw.