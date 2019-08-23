Football: Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain extends contract until 2023

LONDON (DPA) - Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said on Thursday (Aug 22) he hopes to make up for lost time after signing a new contract with the European champions until 2023.

The 26-year-old missed most of last season with a knee injury but returned to the side at the start of this term.

"I feel (it) is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's website.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was delighted at the news and believes Oxlade-Chamberlain can prove his worth.

"Now he is no longer injured, he is fit and he can kick on and show once again just how good he is," Klopp said.

"But there is still a lot of hard work on that road, there will be times things don't go the way he'd want, there are times he will need to be patient, times he will be angry in the right way, but I am convinced everything will be fine."