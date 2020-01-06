Football: Liverpool knock Everton out of FA Cup

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - A stunning strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in their FA Cup, third round tie at Anfield on Sunday (Jan 5).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his side, giving starts to three teenagers, while his Italian counterpart Carlo Ancelotti opted for a largely full-strength Everton lineup.

Everton had the better chances, with Liverpool keeper Adrian foiling goalbound efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison in the first half, but a youthful Liverpool side played the more enterprising football.

Jones, a local-born academy product, delivered the killer blow in the 71st minute with a superb curling effort into the top corner, leaving Everton without a win against their rivals since October, 2010.