Football: Liverpool ‘feel great’ again after reaching Champions League last 16

AMSTERDAM - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday he is hoping the 3-0 win over Ajax that allowed them to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League can help lift his side’s sluggish Premier League form.

The Reds have now won as many Champions League games this season as they have in 11 Premier League matches after a fourth consecutive European win in Amsterdam.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were on target as they reached the knockout stage for a sixth consecutive season.

“We are through to the knockouts and I will never take that for granted,” said Klopp. “Really helpful for the club, of course it gives the lift. Tonight we all feel great and we have a few days to prepare for Leeds.”

His men still have a mountain to climb next week when Napoli visit Anfield if they are to finish top of Group A. Liverpool trail the Italians by three points and need to better Napoli’s 4-1 win when the sides met last month to get the better of the head-to-head record.

Defeat ends Ajax’s chances of reaching the next round and the Dutch champions were left to rue their inability to take advantage of a fast start as they flew out the traps.

Steven Berghuis should have opened the scoring after just two minutes when he fired against the post with just Alisson Becker to beat.

Berghuis then shot just wide from range and Dusan Tadic should have done better when he blasted into the body of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post.

The contrasting form of Klopp’s men between domestic and European action is reflected in Salah’s scoring record. Of the Egyptian’s nine goals this season, six have come in the Champions League as he produced a cool finish over Remko Pasveer from Jordan Henderson’s through ball to settle Liverpool nerves.