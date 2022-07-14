Football: Liverpool do not need a new midfielder, says Klopp

SINGAPORE - Despite midfield being a potential weak link for Liverpool, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted yesterday that the team do not need a new midfielder.

Skipper Jordan Henderson and utility man James Milner are in their 30s, while Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara have been inconsistent.

The Reds have made headlines with their signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee of £85 million (S$142 million) from Benfica. They also added Fulham teen Fabio Carvalho, who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder.

But, on whether the club would strengthen their midfield before the transfer window closes, Klopp said yesterday: "I don't expect it really to be honest. There is no need for a new midfielder. For me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well. He's very young and... brilliant."

Elliott, 19, had missed large parts of last season after suffering a serious ankle injury against Leeds United last September. But he is on tour with the rest of the squad.

Klopp added: "The quality of the players we have is really, really high and people make one mistake. They underestimate the chance that a player who didn't play his best season last year might play the best season this year.

"Thank God, I'm not like this. When a player didn't perform at his highest level, it's at least 50 per cent my fault. So I have to improve. I have to help him in a better way."

Klopp was speaking at a press conference alongside left-back Andy Robertson ahead of Friday's Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Crystal Palace at the National Stadium. The Reds then held an hour-long open training session at the same venue, with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

Tonight's match will be their second pre-season friendly after Tuesday's 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in Bangkok.

Klopp admitted that it was not his "favourite thing" to travel so far and train at different timings and in humid climate. But he added: "The best thing is we can come closer to our fans in Asia, we know how big (football) is and how important it is to come here. The most important thing is that... people see us not only on television but live as well."

Robertson said: "(These pre-season camps) get us to where we need to be. We didn't have that long off but it was enough time to switch off mentally and physically and our bodies are feeling good so it's about getting up to speed now."

The defender also thanked fans for sometimes waking up at 'silly times' to watch matches.

He said: "When you come to these places, it just reminds you how big the club actually is. The fans are so welcoming and you're their heroes. They're waiting outside the hotel, coming into the stadium.

"We appreciate it massively. Fans around the world are important to us, not just ones who are at Anfield every single week."