Football: Liverpool crush Porto to reach Champions League semi-finals

PORTO, Portugal (AFP) - Liverpool crushed FC Porto 4-1 in Portugal on Wednesday (April 17) to win their Champions League quarter-final tie 6-1 on aggregate and march on to a last-four showdown against Barcelona.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds a first-half lead in the second leg at the Estadio do Dragao, effectively killing off a Porto side that had lost 2-0 in England a week ago.

Mohamed Salah, substitute Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk added further goals after the break for Jurgen Klopp's team, with Eder Militao netting a consolation for Porto.