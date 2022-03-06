Football: Liverpool close gap on Man City, Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for Abramovich song

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool's Sadio Mane sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham that moved the Premier League title chasers within three points of leaders Manchester City, while Thomas Tuchel slammed the Chelsea fans who sang Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for Ukraine on Saturday (March 5).

With City not in action until the derby against Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool took the chance to increase the pressure on the champions.

Mane netted in the 27th minute at Anfield with a close-range finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

The Senegal forward's goal survived a VAR check for offside and that was all Liverpool needed to make it seven successive league wins.

Even if City beat United, Liverpool have a game in hand to keep the leaders within touching distance as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

"I don't know if we will remember this game as one of the important ones," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after West Ham missed a number of chances to take a point.

"If you are not well organised you have to defend with passion and that's what we did."

Defeat was a blow to fifth-placed West Ham's hopes of finishing in the top four, leaving them two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colours this weekend and clubs held a minute's applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia's invasion.

The war has indirectly taken a major toll on Chelsea, with Russian oligarch Abramovich putting the club up for sale amid fears he may be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich's vast investment delivered 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign, including the Champions League and Club World Cup under Tuchel.

But Tuchel felt a section of Chelsea's support went too far before their 4-0 win at Burnley when they chanted Abramovich's name during the Ukraine applause.

"It's not the moment to do this," Tuchel said. "If we show solidarity we show solidarity. As a club we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause."We do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about this situation. We should stand together."