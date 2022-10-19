Football: Liverpool boss Klopp charged after red card against Man City

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remonstrates with the assistant referee. PHOTO: REUTERS
ANFIELD - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct following his outburst at the assistant referee during his side’s 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at the weekend, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Klopp was sent to the stands for confronting the official after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield.

“Juergen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday to provide a response.”

The decision means that the German is free to take charge of his side when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

Liverpool are eighth in the league standings with 13 points from nine games, two points ahead of 12th-placed West Ham. REUTERS

