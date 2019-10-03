Football: Liverpool avoid League Cup ban for fielding ineligible player

LONDON (DPA) - Liverpool will be allowed to continue in this season's League Cup despite being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their third-round tie last week.

The European champions fielded Pedro Chirivella in the win against Milton Keynes Dons, even though he had not received international clearance to play.

Liverpool were fined £200,000 (S$340,000) by the English Football League (EFL) board on Wednesday, though £100,000 of it will be suspended until the end of next season.

Chirivella returned to Anfield this summer after finishing a loan spell at Spanish club Extremadura Union Deportiva and was not cleared to play.

In a statement, the EFL Board said a number of mitigating factors made a fine, and not suspension from the competition, the correct punishment.

"The club's breach was in part due to the challenges it encountered with securing the correct international clearance and its subsequent ability to include the player on teamsheets despite the lack of clearance," the statement said.

Liverpool will play Arsenal in the fourth round of the competition later this month.