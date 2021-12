SINGAPORE - Lions defender Irfan Fandi's increasingly mature performances in defence have caught the attention of South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai, who have made an approach to sign the BG Pathum player.

The two clubs had met in the AFC Champions League round of 16 in September and Irfan impressed with a solid shift as the Thai team held out for a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes before losing to the South Korean giants only on penalties.