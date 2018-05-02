Football: Lions drawn into AFF Suzuki Cup Group of Death

SINGAPORE - The Lions have a mountain to climb if they want to avoid a third consecutive group-stage exit at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup after being drawn into the Group of Death on Wednesday (May 2).

They are in Group B with two-time defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and the winners of the Brunei-Timor Leste qualifiers.

The tournament kicks off on Nov 8.

The draw was held at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

With the exception of Brunei/Timor Leste, this is identical to the draw for the 2016 edition when there were four teams in a group. Then, in the Philippines, Singapore held the hosts to a 0-0 draw, lost 0-1 to Thailand and were eliminated without a win after losing 1-2 to Indonesia.

Thailand are the record five-time winners of the competition, while 2016 finalists Indonesia are perennial bridesmaids, having finished runners-up a record five times. They are still seeking their first title.

The Philippines are no longer the region's whipping boys, and are one of three Asean teams - along with Thailand and Vietnam - to have qualified for next year's Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Group A comprises Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

The seedings used for the draw are based on the teams' performances at the last two editions and, in a sign of the times, four-time champions Singapore, now world No. 172, were pulled out of Pot 4, which also consists of Cambodia.

The Lions will open their campaign at the National Stadium against Indonesia on Nov 9, before taking on the Philippines away on Nov 13.

They will then face the winners of the Brunei-Timor Leste qualifiers in their next home game on Nov 21 and complete the group stage away at Thailand on Nov 25.

The final four will play the two-legged semi-finals on Dec 1 and 5, or Dec 2 and 6. The final, also played home and away, will take place on Dec 11 and 15.

Still without a national coach after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) parted ways with V. Sundram Moorthy last month, the Lions were represented at the draw by FAS president Lim Kia Tong, acting general secretary Yazeen Buhari and assistant director for commercial and business development Rikram Jit Singh.

In a bid to improve attendance figures, the AFF has confirmed a new format for this year's Suzuki Cup.

Ten countries will be divided into two groups, and each team will play two home and two away games in a round-robin format. The top two advance to the final four, with the semi-finals and final retaining the current home-and-away format.

As 11 AFF members are part of this Suzuki Cup, Timor Leste and Brunei - the two lowest-ranked teams after the last edition - will play a two-legged qualifier on Sept 3 and 11 next year to decide who will join the tournament proper from Nov 8 to Dec 15.