Football: Lions come from behind to beat Cambodia 2-1 for their third win in four matches under Fandi Ahmad

The team have won three and drew one under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad as they head into next month's Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/FOOTBALL FEDERATION OF CAMBODIA
SINGAPORE - The national football team won for the third time in four matches under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad when they came from behind to beat Cambodia 2-1 in a friendly in Phnom Penh last night.

The Lions trailed 1-0 at half-time after left-back Ho Wai Loon's own goal but fought back after the break through goals from Jacob Mahler and Ikhsan Fandi.

The team have won three and drew one under Fandi as they head into next month's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, where they will meet defending champions Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste in Group B.

