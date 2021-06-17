Football: Lions coach Yoshida weighs in on SPL's Under-23 rule; others in fraternity want it to go

SINGAPORE - Four years on from a rule that was designed to blood fresh talent into Singapore football, could the Singapore Premier League (SPL)'s Under-23 ruling finally come under review and be jettisoned?

National coach Tatsuma Yoshida has told The Straits Times that he has given his feedback to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on the much-maligned rule, which was implemented in 2018 and stipulates that each local team must field three U-23 players in the starting line-up and a U-23 player must be replaced by another if the substitution occurs in the first half.