Football: Lions' AFF Suzuki Cup game against the Philippines to be screened live at Our Tampines Hub, ACE The Place Community Club

Singapore football fans can get together to cheer on the Lions against the Philippines in their second Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup match on Tuesday (Nov 13) night.

While the Group B match will be played away in Bacolod, fans here can follow the action via 'live' broadcast at Our Tampines Hub and ACE The Place Community Club in Woodlands.

The venues will open at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Admission is free.

Fans who show up at either venue stand a chance to win tickets to Singapore's next home game against Timor Leste at the National Stadium on Nov 21.