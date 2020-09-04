Football: Lionel Messi's €700m Barca release clause not valid, dad and agent Jorge tells La Liga

MADRID (AFP) - Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, published a response to La Liga on Friday (Sept 4), insisting that the Barcelona striker's €700 million (S$1.13 billion) release clause no longer applies.

Messi senior claims that the clause is removed once the player takes up the option in his contract to leave for free, which the Argentinian star's side believe he did when he notified Barca by burofax on Aug 25.

La Liga had backed Barcelona's position last weekend by announcing that Messi's release clause remains valid.

Jorge Messi's bullish response indicates his son remains committed to leaving Barca this summer, despite suggestions that the 33-year-old's stance could be softening.