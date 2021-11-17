Football: Lion City Sailors' Under-14s notch 5-0 win over Utrecht's youth side

A week ago, the junior Sailors (pictured) had posted a 27-0 win over their counterparts from sixth-tier German side Luner SV.PHOTO: LION CITY SAILORS ACADEMY
2021-11-17
  • Published
    39 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Under-14s of Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Lion City Sailors beat the FC Utrecht youth side 5-0 in a friendly played in the Netherlands on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The Dutch club, whose senior team play in the top-tier Eredivisie, have produced Dutch internationals such as Bart Ramselaar, ex-Swansea and Tottenham spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm and current Burnley defender Erik Pieters.

The games are part of their ongoing 42-day training camp in Europe, where they will also take on the youth sides of another top Dutch outfit Feyenoord, and Belgian side Genk.

More on this topic

 
 

