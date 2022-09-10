Football: Lion City Sailors seal Women's Premier League title with 4-0 win over Still Aerion

SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors clinched the Women's Premier League (WPL) title on Saturday with two games to spare as they beat Still Aerion FC 4-0 at the Yishun Stadium.

The victory over fifth-placed Still Aerion helped the Sailors amass 28 points and move out of the reach of nearest challengers Tanjong Pagar United, who are eight points behind.

Undefeated this season with nine wins and a draw, the Sailors have been in fine form, plundering 37 goals and conceding just two from 10 matches.

But it took them a while to find their feet on Saturday as they squandered a handful of chances.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 46th minute, when WPL top scorer Nur Izzati Rosni laid the ball off for Maddie Telmer, who took the ball past several Still Aerion defenders and scored to put the Sailors 1-0 up.

Paula Druschke doubled the Sailors' lead with a beautifully taken free-kick, curling the ball into the top left corner.

With 11 minutes left, Dorcas Chu made it 3-0 when she headed in Druschke's corner, before a screamer from Ho Hui Xin sealed the title for the Sailors.

The newly crowned WPL champions will take home the winners' cheque of $25,000, a five-fold increase from previous seasons. The WPL trophy presentation will take place on Oct 2, after the final match of the season between the Sailors and Tanjong Pagar.