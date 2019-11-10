Football: Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern outclass Dortmund

MUNICH, Germany (REUTERS) -Champions Bayern Munich crushed fellow title contenders Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday (Nov 9), with two goals from top scorer Robert Lewandowski helping lift them into third place and giving interim coach Hansi Flick an impressive Bundesliga debut.

Lewandowski kept up his sensational scoring run, netting in the 17th and 76th minutes to take his league tally to 16 goals. He has now scored in each of the 11 league games this season, a Bundesliga record.

Serge Gnabry was also on target - as was Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who capped a disastrous performance by the visitors with an 80th-minute own goal.

Bayern move up to 21 points, third on goal difference behind RB Leipzig, 4-2 winners at Hertha Berlin. Leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach entertain Werder Bremen on Sunday. Dortmund dropped to fifth on 19.

The Bavarians bounced back in style from last week's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt that cost coach Niko Kovac his job, outclassing lacklustre Dortmund in every department as they try to get their bid for a record eighth consecutive league title back on track.

They have won their first two games under Flick, after beating Olympiakos 2-0 in the Champions League this week.

Dortmund had the better start to the game, but after a quarter of an hour Bayern gradually took control and Lewandowski put them in the driving seat.

They launched attack after attack, and Dortmund's backline appeared dazed. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre took Jadon Sancho off after only 36 minutes and replaced him with Raphael Guerreiro but to no avail.

Bayern struck again two minutes after the restart with Gnabry, who had put the ball in the net in the first half as well only to be ruled offside.

Dortmund created only one clear chance in the game through Paco Alcacer but were unable to score, while Lewandowski made it 3-0 from close range in the 76th and Hummels turned a cutback into his own net four minutes later to compound his side's defeat.