Football: Lewandowski on target as Barcelona breeze past Sevilla

SEVILLA, Spain - Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal in four LaLiga games for Barcelona and helped his team breeze past Sevilla with a 3-0 win on Saturday, with Raphinha and Eric Garcia both adding a goal each for the visitors.

The win lifts Barcelona to second place in the table on 10 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid.

For Julen Lopetegui's team, however, it was their third defeat in four games, leaving them with only one point in 17th place.

Raphinha opened the scoring when he headed in a rebound from a Lewandowski chipped shot that a defender cleared off the line in the 21st minute.

Fifteen minutes later, Jules Kounde, playing for the first time against Sevilla after leaving to sign with Barcelona this summer, sent a perfect cross into the box that Lewandowski caught on his chest before striking his volley into the bottom left corner.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kounde provided another assist, heading a corner at the right post on to Garcia, who thumped home from close range to wrap up the three points. REUTERS