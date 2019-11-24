Football: Leicester cruise to 2-0 win over Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (REUTERS) - Second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy earned Leicester City a convincing 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Nov 23).

After failing to score with any of their first 11 attempts on goal, Leicester returned from the halftime break to punish Brighton twice and stay second in the table.

Perez, whose three previous league goals for Leicester came in a 9-0 rout of Southampton last month, found the net from close range after Vardy broke through on the right flank.

Vardy slotted home a penalty at the second attempt. The English striker's initial attempt from the spot was saved but James Maddison's rebound was chalked off by VAR for encroachment.

The visitors controlled possession from the kick-off and came close to a breakthrough twice inside five minutes, with Perez hitting the crossbar before Vardy's header forced a diving save from Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

It was only after a change of approach from manager Brendan Rodgers that Leicester could capitalise on the break and record a seventh win in their last eight league matches.