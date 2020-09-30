Football: Leicester agree €40 million deal for Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana

Saint-Etienne, France (AFP) - Saint-Etienne have agreed to sell 19-year-old defender Wesley Fofana to English Premier League side Leicester for €40 million (S$64.1 million), the French club said Tuesday (Sept 29).

A five-year deal is expected to be signed after the player has undergone a medical in England on Wednesday.

Fofana played 14 Ligue 1 matches last season and is under contract until 2024.

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel had been keen to keep him but with a hike in the original €25 million bid, the Ligue 1club said it made a "collective decision" for a fee that breaks the club record and will now be looking for a replacement.