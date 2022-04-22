Football legend Pele discharged from hospital, remains in stable condition

Pele was discharged three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumour. PHOTO: REUTERS
SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Brazilian football great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday (April 21), Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said, three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumour.

Pele's clinical condition is good and stable, doctors said.

Widely considered to be the best footballer of all time, the 81-year-old had surgery to remove the tumor in September, 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

In February, Pele was admitted for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than planned.

The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos forward has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including a hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

Pele has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.

