Football leads the way as sports condemn Russia

LONDON • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked widespread reaction in the sports world, with athletes condemning Moscow's actions while calls increase for the country to be isolated from international competition.

Ukraine defenders and teammates Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko embraced each other before their Premier League game at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees' first XI walked out with the Ukrainian flag draped over them, while City's players lined up wearing T-shirts displaying the same flag with the message "No war".

Zinchenko was in tears as the crowd also unveiled banners, including one that read: "We stand with Ukraine."

Neither player made an appearance off the bench as Phil Foden's late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory for league leaders City at relegation-threatened Everton, but Guardiola and counterpart Frank Lampard saluted both the home and away support.

"Thank you so much for all the people at Goodison Park. It was so emotional," the Catalan said. "It is not a nice moment for Zinchenko and the Ukrainian people right now. The people from Goodison Park were amazing for this."

Lampard added: "The power of sport, we've seen in the last few days in many ways. I know how much heart is in this club from owner, to chairman, to fans, to players and we wanted to show that."

It was the same unifying message across Europe on Saturday. The roof of Eintracht Frankfurt's stadium was lit in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours and electronic signs at the ground read: "Stop it, Putin!" as a minute's silence was observed.

Their opponents and fellow German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich wore black armbands, while star striker Robert Lewandowski, whose Poland team have vowed to boycott their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off match against Russia next month, wore a yellow and blue armband.

Similar anti-war messages and banners were displayed during La Liga, French Ligue 1 and Serie A matches over the weekend.

Other sports followed football's lead in condemning the conflict.

Calls for a blanket ban of Russia in sport grew louder yesterday, with Germany's elite athletes' group demanding tougher sanctions and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) set to discuss Russia ahead of next week's Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Germany's Athleten Deutschland said a complete ban of all Russian sports bodies, athletes and officials as well as events in the country was the necessary response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Boxing's four major sanctioning bodies - the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation - said on Saturday they will not sanction bouts in Russia.

"Just as the world claims for cease of fire, our organisations have decided to not sanction any boxing championships in Russia," a statement read.

After sweeping aside Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the WTA 500 Qatar Open final on Saturday, Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek dedicated her victory to "the people who are suffering in Ukraine".

"Seeing those images is really emotional for me," she said.

"I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me."

REUTERS