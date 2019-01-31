Football: Leaders Liverpool stumble, Chelsea collapse

LONDON (REUTERS) - Premier League leaders Liverpool failed to fully capitalise on Manchester City's defeat the previous night as they were held 1-1 at home by Leicester City on Wednesday (Jan 30) while below them the top-four fight took another twist.

Juergen Klopp's side had a gilt-edged opportunity to open up a seven-point lead over City with 14 games left but despite taking an early lead through Sadio Mane they ran out of steam.

Harry Maguire equalised just before halftime and Liverpool, inspired so often this season, failed to raise their game after the break as Leicester claimed a deserved draw.

Klopp's side have 61 points from 24 games with champions City, beaten at Newcastle United on Tuesday, on 56.

Chelsea dropped to fifth place after a 4-0 drubbing at mid-table Bournemouth - Joshua King scoring twice as the hosts netted all four goals in the second half.

In a week that saw Manchester United held at home by Burnley, third-placed Tottenham Hotspur looked as though they were also about to stumble but came from behind to beat Watford with late goals for Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente at a sparsely-populated Wembley Stadium.

After going out of two cup competitions in quick succession, Tottenham have put themselves back in the title race as they are seven points behind Liverpool and two behind Manchester City.

They have 54 points, seven ahead of Arsenal who moved above Chelsea by virtue of scoring more goals.

Southampton and Crystal Palace remain too close to the relegation zone for comfort after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's in which Palace had goalscorer Wilfried Zaha sent off.

James Ward-Prowse secured a point for Southampton with a 77th-minute equaliser.