Football: Late Pedro strike gives Watford 1-1 draw with Newcastle

NEWCASTLE (REUTERS) - A late goal by Joao Pedro gave Watford a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday (Jan 15), ensuring that the hosts remain in the relegation zone.

Allan Saint-Maximin put the home side in front four minutes after the break with a brilliant solo effort, snapping up the ball from an error by Jeremy Ngakia and cutting inside before rifling home at the near post.

Watford turned up the pressure after the goal and Joshua King and Moussa Sissoko both missed excellent chances before Joao Pedro popped up to head home brilliantly in the 88th minute and snatch a share of the spoils.

It marked the 10th time Newcastle had been pegged back having taken the lead in the Premier League this season. That poor run of form leaves them in 19th place on 12 points, two behind the Hornets, who are in 17th spot.