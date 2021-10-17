Football: Late Lobete goal sends 10-man Real Sociedad top of La Liga

MADRID (AFP) - Real Sociedad moved ahead of Real Madrid to the top of La Liga on Saturday (Oct 16) after scoring a dramatic last-minute winner to beat Real Mallorca, despite playing half the game with 10 men.

Julen Lobete fired inside the near post in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-0 victory and spark pandemonium at the Reale Arena, where the fans and players celebrated like they had won a trophy.

In fact, in jubilant scenes after the final whistle, the players paraded the 2020 Copa del Rey trophy - won earlier this year in the postponed final against Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao - in front of their own fans for the first time.

And while Real Madrid face Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season next Sunday, Sociedad's game away at reigning champions Atletico Madrid now has more riding on it at the top of the table.

Atletico are also three points behind Sociedad.

Both Real and Atletico are sitting out the weekend's matches due to the extended South American international break.