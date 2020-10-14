Football: Late goal gives Argentina 2-1 win over Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers

Argentina's Exequiel Palacios (left) drives the ball past Bolivia's Franz Gonzales on Oct 13, 2020.
Argentina's Exequiel Palacios (left) drives the ball past Bolivia's Franz Gonzales on Oct 13, 2020.
Published
56 min ago

LA PAZ (REUTERS) - A late goal from Joaquin Correa helped Argentina come from behind to beat Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday (Oct 13) and maintain their 100% record in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Bolivia took the lead after 24 minutes when captain Marcelo Martins rose unmarked to head home a cross from the left.

However, Argentina, who beat visitors Ecuador 1-0 in their opener last week, equalised seconds before halftime when a clearance from defender Jose Maria Carrasco hit Lautaro Martinez just yards from goal and flew into the net.

Correa got Argentina's winner with a sweet left-foot strike 11 minutes from the final whistle as Bolivia suffered another defeat following their 5-0 thrashing away to Brazil last week.

The top four sides in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for the finals at Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

