Football: Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup win at Wycombe

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday (Jan 25).

Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the second-tier Championship, the lead in the 25th minute and a shock was brewing on a freezing night at Adams Park as the visitors were twice denied by the crossbar.

But Gareth Bale levelled with a clever finish just before the interval and Tottenham's second-half dominance eventually wore down a resilient Wycombe side.

Winks curled in a shot after 86 minutes and Ndombele fired home a minute later before the Frenchman added his second in stoppage time to make Tottenham's progress to the next round, where they will visit Everton, look easier than it was.