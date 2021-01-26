Football: Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup win at Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers' David Wheeler (top) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks on Jan 25, 2021.
Wycombe Wanderers' David Wheeler (top) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks on Jan 25, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    2 hours ago

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday (Jan 25).

Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the second-tier Championship, the lead in the 25th minute and a shock was brewing on a freezing night at Adams Park as the visitors were twice denied by the crossbar.

But Gareth Bale levelled with a clever finish just before the interval and Tottenham's second-half dominance eventually wore down a resilient Wycombe side.

Winks curled in a shot after 86 minutes and Ndombele fired home a minute later before the Frenchman added his second in stoppage time to make Tottenham's progress to the next round, where they will visit Everton, look easier than it was.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 