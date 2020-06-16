Football: Late Carlos own goal gives Levante 1-1 draw with Sevilla

VALENCIA (REUTERS) - A late own goal by defender Diego Carlos cancelled out Luuk de Jong's opener to give Levante a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla in La Liga on Monday (June 15).

After dominating during a goalless first half, Dutch forward De Jong struck in the first minute of the second period, slamming home Munir's perfect pass to finish a lightning counterattack and give his side the lead.

Sevilla controlled the game throughout and Levante looked well beaten until goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Carlos got their wires crossed as the latter turned Jorge Miramon's cross into his own net in the 87th minute.

Unbeaten in six games, the draw leaves third-places Sevilla on 51 points, four ahead of Real Sociedad and five ahead of both Getafe and Atletico Madrid, while Levante are 12th on 35 points.