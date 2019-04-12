Football: Late Alonso header gives Chelsea Europa League win in Prague

PRAGUE (REUTERS) - Chelsea struck late with a header by defender Marcos Alonso to beat a stubborn Slavia Prague side 1-0 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday (April 11).

Spaniard Alonso broke the deadlock for the west London side in the 86th minute when he sneaked behind two defenders to connect with Willian's cross.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri made seven changes to his lineup from the team that beat West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday, with Belgian talisman Eden Hazard coming off the bench for the last half an hour.

Alonso's goal gave the Blues a vital away goal as they put behind them bitter memories of the stadium where they lost the 2013 Super Cup to Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout.