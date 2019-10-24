Football: La Liga against new date for postponed Clasico, want game to be played earlier on Dec 4

MADRID (AFP) - La Liga confirmed on Thursday (Oct 24) it will appeal against the decision to play Saturday afternoon's (Oct 26) postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Dec 18.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the new date on Wednesday (Oct 23), after the two clubs came to an agreement following the postponement of the original fixture at Camp Nou due to violent, pro-independence protests in Catalonia.

La Liga proposed the postponement last week but wants the match to be rescheduled for Dec 4 on a Wednesday night.

"La Liga does not share the competition committee's decision to set Dec 18 as the date of the Clasico match and will appeal," La Liga said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 24).

Listing its reasons for opposing Dec 18, La Liga said the rules state postponed games should be played at the earliest possible opportunity, which is Dec 4, and that clubs have no power to decide dates of matches.

La Liga added that it holds the responsibility for setting dates due to broadcasting considerations and that Dec 18 also clashes with the midweek Copa del Rey games.

The appeal will be lodged in the common courts and to the Spanish government's Sports Council (CSD).

The RFEF said on Wednesday: "The decision of the competition committee has taken place after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, who were invited to agree a date and decided on Dec 18.

"It has also analysed a report from the RFEF Competitions Area as well as numerous reports submitted by La Liga, which are not binding."

Related Story Clashes in central Barcelona on fifth day of separatist protests

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Tuesday that he hoped the two clubs would not be drawn into a political "war" between La Liga and the RFEF, who have clashed on various issues in recent years.

"I would like common sense to prevail," he said. "I would like there to be a date settled and for the internal wars between La Liga and the RFEF not to involve us."

Champions Barcelona moved top of La Liga last weekend, one point ahead of Real.