Football: Kyle Walker strike gives Man City 1-0 win at second-bottom Sheffield United, his boyhood club

SHEFFIELD (REUTERS) - Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Oct 31) with a Kyle Walker goal separating the two teams, as the home side's winless start to the Premier League season extended to seven games.

The 30-year-old marked his 100th league appearance for City when he scored from outside the box with a low drive into the bottom corner that skidded across the wet turf and beat the outstretched hand of Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

But Walker, who was raised in Sheffield and came through the Blades' youth system, refused to celebrate.

The result moved City up to seventh in the standings, two points behind league leaders Everton who ahead of Liverpool and Wolves on goal difference, while United languish in 19th spot with just one point.

"I'm happy to get on the scoresheet... United are well drilled and it's a tough team to come and break down but luckily I came up with a goal, through the bodies," Walker told BT Sport. "My mum and dad live here, so if I celebrated I'd probably get a lot of stick. I'm a Sheffield United fan, so I couldn't."

Despite their domination, City could not make their numerous chances count, while United also had a brief period where they created opportunities in the second half but failed to test Ederson in goal.

United nearly levelled in the 70th minute when Sander Berge shrugged off two defenders in a mazy run to the bye-line before a pull-back into the box, only for John Lundstram to fire his shot over the crossbar.

"We played very well. We struggled for goals given the chances we created," City boss Pep Guardiola said. "They had one clear chance, no more than that. It was our third game away in seven days, so we are in a better position now, two games before an international break."