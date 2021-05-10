Football: Kroos strikes late but Real Madrid title hopes hit by Sevilla draw

MADRID (AFP) - Real Madrid's 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday (May 9) as an extraordinary penalty decision swung La Liga's title race back in Atletico Madrid's favour.

Zinedine Zidane's side had levelled through Marco Asensio midway through the second half and thought they had a penalty when Karim Benzema was brought down after rounding Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

But VAR prompted referee Juan Martinez to check an Eder Militao handball a few seconds before, with a huge decision seeing Madrid's penalty cancelled and a spot-kick awarded to Sevilla instead.

Ivan Rakitic converted and while Madrid still managed to hit back in injury time, Toni Kroos' shot squirming in off Diego Carlos, the draw hands the advantage back to Atletico at the end of another dramatic weekend in the Spanish title race.

