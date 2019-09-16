Football: Kessie subjected to more racial abuse in Italy, TV pundit makes racist remark at Lukaku

MILAN (AP) - AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was reportedly subjected to racist chants over the weekend, and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was insulted by an Italian TV commentator.

Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday (Sept 15) night, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The Italian sports newspaper added that the chants continued during half-time.

Verona tweeted on Monday (Sept 16) that the chants may have been misunderstood amid the loud cheers of its supporters, adding that there were "inevitable whistles for refereeing decisions that still today leave us very perplexed".

Verona's Mariusz Stepinski was shown a straight red card in the first half.

The club concluded its tweet with the hashtag "respect".

Kessie, an Ivory Coast international, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter and Lazio fans last season.

Also on Sunday, a commentator on Italian TV, Luciano Passirani, was immediately suspended for a racist comment directed at Lukaku.

Speaking on the Qui Studio a Voi Stadio show, the octogenarian started off by saying, "I don't see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. ... I really like him," before adding: "the only way to stop him is to say, 'Here are 10 bananas that you can eat'."

Lukaku, who is also black, was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans this month. The league judge has not decided yet whether the club should be punished.