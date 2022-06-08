Football: Kane penalty earns England a Nations League draw in Germany

MUNICH (REUTERS) - England were spared a second successive Nations League defeat as Harry Kane's 50th goal for his country, a coolly-taken late penalty, salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday (June 7).

Germany deservedly led through Jonas Hofmann's 50th-minute effort but were unable to finish England off and Kane levelled in the 88th minute after being tripped in the area.

After suffering a first defeat by Hungary for 60 years on Saturday in their opening League A, Group Three fixture, England fielded an experienced lineup in a noisy Allianz Arena but were second best for much of the clash.

Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Hofmann had the ball in the England net early on as Germany dominated but an offside flag cut short his celebrations.

He was not to be denied though and he beat Jordan Pickford with a powerful, slightly-deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area five minutes after the interval.

Despite a rather laboured performance, England had their chances with Bukayo Saka inches away in first-half stoppage time and Mason Mount and Harry Kane both denied by Germany keeper Manuel Neuer as England sought a leveller.