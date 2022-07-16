Football: Kane on target again as Tottenham draw 1-1 with Sevilla in South Korea

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA (AFP) - Harry Kane scored from Son Heung-min's pass as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 against Sevilla on Saturday (July 16), to the delight 43,000-plus fans at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Spurs faced a much tougher test against the Spanish side in the final game of their preseason trip to South Korea than on Wednesday, when Son and Kane both scored twice in front of 64,000 adoring fans in a 6-3 win over a K-League "all star" team.

Son and Kane, whose every move has been followed avidly since English Premier League side Tottenham's arrival in Korea last Sunday, both started against the La Liga side They only played the second half on Wednesday, but they played for 70 minutes at Suwon World Cup Stadium, near Seoul, before departing to an ovation.

Despite this being a friendly, there was little love between the teams, even with Sevilla fielding Spurs old boy Erik Lamela, as some fierce challenges flew in during a bad-tempered first half.

Richarlison played his second game since joining Spurs in a £60 million (S$100 million) move from Everton and was on the receiving end of several reckless tackles.

Just before half-time Son's elbow struck Gonzalo Montiel, leaving the Argentine bloodied and the pair exchanged heated words before other players intervened.

"While it is a pre-season match, no footballer would want to lose it," said Son, explaining why tempers appeared to run high.

"There was some aggressive play on the pitch but it was something that inevitably plays out in football."

Spurs opened the scoring five minutes into the second half when Son turned and found Kane, despite tumbling over, with the England captain making no mistake."I was lucky I still had command of the ball while falling down," said Son.