Football: Kane has to play for Spurs even on one leg, says Conte

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte needs Harry Kane to recover from a back injury at all costs and play in Wednesday's Premier League match at Burnley after the striker's stunning performance helped them beat Manchester City.

Two goals from Kane, including a stoppage-time winner, blew the Premier League title race wide open as Tottenham beat league leaders City 3-2 in a rip-roaring match at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham, eighth in the table on 39 points after 23 games, face Burnley in a rescheduled fixture after their November meeting was called off due to heavy snowfall at Turf Moor.

"Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play," Conte told reporters on Tuesday (Feb 22).

"He is good. Harry knows his importance to the team."

Conte said Tottenham are improving in many ways and that new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have increased his squad rotation options.

"The squad is now more complete than before with Kulusevski and Bentancur," Conte said.

"I have also the possibility, if all the players are available, to make some rotation to give a bit of rest which the players need, especially the midfielders.

"The midfielders against Manchester City, Pierre (Hojbjerg) and Rodrigo, they put in a fantastic performance, they ran a lot and the effort was top.

"We have to see if they recover very well otherwise I will have to make rotation because we have many games in a row in a few days and we have to try in every moment to find the best solution," he added.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp and defender Japhet Tanganga will miss Wednesday's game because they are still sidelined by injuries, and defender Sergio Reguilon remains doubtful as he recovers from a Covid-19 infection.