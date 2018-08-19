Football: Kane ends August goal drought as Spurs beat Fulham 3-1

LONDON (REUTERS) - Harry Kane finally ended his August goalscoring drought as England's World Cup luminaries inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a morale-boosting 3-1 Premier League win over newcomers Fulham on Saturday (Aug 18).

At the end of a week when news of their delayed move to their new stadium left fans frustrated, Spurs gave them plenty to cheer at their temporary home with England captain Kane and Kieran Trippier, who scored a glorious free kick, guiding them to victory.

Spurs' first-half dominance was rewarded by Lucas Moura's clinical 43rd minute strike, his first league goal.

However, Fulham hit back after the break as Aleksandar Mitrovic, soon after hitting the post, nodded home a 52nd-minute equaliser while on the floor.

After Trippier's beauty, Kane, who had already had an early goal disallowed and hit the bar, must have been mightily relieved to end the statistical oddity of never previously having scored an August Premier League goal in 14 attempts.