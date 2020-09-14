Football: Juventus set to visit Asia soon after signing three-year deal with Raffles Family Office

SINGAPORE - Juventus fans in Asia can look forward to the 36-time Serie A champions visiting again in the near future after the Italian giants announced a three-year partnership with investment and wealth management company Raffles Family Office (RFO) via a Zoom session on Monday (Sept 14).

Under the agreement, RFO will be recognised as the club's official regional partner in Asia; RFO is headquartered in Hong Kong and has offices in Singapore, Taipei and Shanghai. The partnership will see both entities collaborate on a range of branding and marketing activations.

RFO founder and CEO Kwan Chi Man shared that other than bringing the Juventus first team to Asia, there will also be opportunities for its ultra-high-net-worth clients, business partners and employees to travel with the stars for away Champions League games.

The Old Lady have an affinity with the Republic as they played in the first football match at the new National Stadium, beating a Singapore selection side 5-0 in 2014, before returning last year to play in the International Champions Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost 3-2 to Tottenham.

Noting how the defending Serie A champions have been managed by the Agnelli family for almost a century, Kwan said: "The RFO-Juventus partnership is an emblem of the shared beliefs that both organisations live by - the importance of safeguarding family legacies, the value of dedication and unity and the tradition of innovating to conquer new horizons.

"We are excited to be associated with Juventus, which embodies our core ideal to create true value through exceptional execution in a dynamic and fun culture."

Referring to Asia as a "top priority" market, Juventus Asia-Pacific managing director Federico Palomba said the partnership is important to achieving the club's goal of going beyond football to "become a global entertainment and lifestyle brand".

He added: "This partnership, which is one of the very first since the establishment of our Apac branch (in Hong Kong) late 2019, truly demonstrates the significant success of our presence in the market - particularly in Greater China.

"It also demonstrates immense value of the club's awareness and assets and Raffles Family Office's expansive network. We look forward to bringing the partnership to life through the development of customised activations with Raffles Family Office that speak to the ideals of its distinguished clients."

The new Serie A campaign kicks off on Sunday, while Juventus play their first game of the season on Monday when they host Sampdoria as they bid to extend their record to 10 consecutive league titles.